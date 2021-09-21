Two school buses shot with a BB gun Tuesday morning

Two school buses were shot with a BB gun Tuesday morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two Clay County School District buses were shot at Tuesday morning with a BB gun.

Deputies are on scene in the 2800-block of Henley Rd. after reports of two school buses being shot with a BB Gun. No injuries were reported. This is still an active investigation. — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 21, 2021

At 5:45 am, dispatchers were called about one bus shot with a BB gun through the driver’s vent window. The bus was on Henley Road.

At 5:53 am, another bus reported it was shot with a BB gun near Ashbury Commons Plaza.

Both buses had three people on board: the driver, a monitor, and a student. The buses were on the way to pick up more students.

Nobody was injured when the buses were shot.

Clay County Sheriff’s officers are investigating the scene.