Two school buses shot with a BB gun Tuesday morning

Two school buses were shot with a BB gun Tuesday morning.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two Clay County School District buses were shot at Tuesday morning with a BB gun.

At 5:45 am, dispatchers were called about one bus shot with a BB gun through the driver’s vent window. The bus was on Henley Road.

At 5:53 am, another bus reported it was shot with a BB gun near Ashbury Commons Plaza.

Both buses had three people on board: the driver, a monitor, and a student. The buses were on the way to pick up more students.

Nobody was injured when the buses were shot.

Clay County Sheriff’s officers are investigating the scene.

