Photo taken from scene on 3rd Street North.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian who was struck Tuesday night by an SUV on 3rd Street North was said to have critical injuries, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

The collision happened between 1st Avenue North and Pablo Avenue. Investigators were speaking with the driver of the SUV.

Northbound traffic between 1st avenues North and South were being rerouted and delays were expected for a few hours.

Additional details surrounding the crash were unclear.