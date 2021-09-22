Pickup truck sought in deadly Jacksonville hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a photo from the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash as investigators work toward making an arrest.

The crash happened Saturday near at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Road. Investigators said a motorcyclist traveling west on Atlantic collided with a pickup truck that turned in front on the motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office said there’s believed to be extensive damage to the truck’s front right quarter panel, front bumper and grille. It’s believed to be a GMC Canyon extended cab from the 2005-2012 model years.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.