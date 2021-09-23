Alachua school district 1st to receive federal reimbursement for funding cut over mask mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools announced Thursday that it is the first school district in the nation to receive a federal grant to replace funding that was withheld over its mask mandate.

The district was given $148,000 by the U.S. Department of Education through its Project Safe grant program, which reimburses school districts for funding withheld by a state government because of mask requirements and other coronavirus-related protocols.

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon was informed of the grant during a call Thursday with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

According to the district, the Florida Department of Education has withheld two months’ worth of salaries for the four Alachua County School Board members who voted for the mask mandate, amounting to nearly $27,000.

New state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, whose appointment was announced Tuesday by DeSantis, signed the emergency rule. It replaced the Aug. 6 rule that drew heavy attention as some school districts have sought to require students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The school boards in Alachua, Broward, Leone, Miami-Dade and Orange counties challenged a state rule, which has since been replaced, that drew heavy attention as those school districts and others have sought to require students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal face masking in school settings within areas that are showing high or substantial spread of COVID-19. While numbers are going down, the positivity rate in most of the state is still in that status.