County by county: How NE Florida school districts are reacting to state’s new quarantine policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In terms of quarantine, Dr. Joseph Ladapo eliminated previous mandates requiring students to quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed. Under the new guidelines, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus, “without restrictions or disparate treatment,” provided they are asymptomatic. They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, provided they do not get sick.

There’s now a new one-page information graphic outlining the Florida Department of Education’s COVID-19 protocols based on the new directive.

2021-22 school year protocols for controlling COVID-19. (Florida Department of Education)

RELATED: Florida revises COVID-19 rule for schools, gives parents authority over quarantines | Expert says new Florida quarantine rules for schools risk exposing more students to virus

Ad

In Northeast Florida, the school districts in Duval, Nassau, Alachua and Union counties said they are not yet making any changes, while the districts in St. Johns, Clay, Bradford and Putnam counties said they are following the new directive.

Here’s what each of those districts is saying about the state’s new quarantine policy:

Duval County Public Schools

“There are no immediate changes to our current COVID-19 protocols. Leadership of the Florida Department of Health—Duval has advised us that they are awaiting guidance from the state Department of Health. We will work closely with our local Department of Health team and the City of Jacksonville’s Office of General Counsel to determine if this rule has any impact on the district’s procedures or operations. If there are changes, we will inform our families and the media at the appropriate time.”

St. Johns County School District

“Based on (the Florida Department of Health’s) new ruling, you have a choice whether to quarantine your child or not, if they have no (COVID) symptoms.”

Ad

Clay County District Schools

“The District takes guidance from the state and will follow all guidelines related to COVID-19. Per the Department of Health - Clay, the attached decision tree from the Department of Education will be followed starting on Monday as they are currently revamping the letters that they send to parents regarding the new guidance.”

Nassau County School District

Waiting on specific directives from the Department of Health.

“This was unexpected. However, we’ll certainly comply with whatever rules the state puts in place.”

Bradford County School District

“Effective immediately, if your child has been identified as having been in close contact with a positive case, you will be notified by the local health department. If your child is not exhibiting any symptoms, you may choose to have your child remain in school. If your child is showing any signs of illness, then he/she will need to quarantine and could return to school after 7 days, if symptom-free.”

Ad

Alachua County School District

“We will be reviewing the new rules and any notifications we receive from the State with our legal counsel and medical advisors. In the meantime, we will continue to follow the masking and quarantine policies currently in place in our schools.”

Putnam County School District

“We are working to update information on the PCSD COVID-19 Information page as quickly as possible. This rule will affect how we currently track and report data on the PCSD COVID-19 Dashboard.”

Union County Public Schools

No changes to the current policy as of Thursday.

Baker County School District

News4Jax reached out but has not heard back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.