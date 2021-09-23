Plane, pilot dangle from power lines after crash in Waycross

: A plane is caught in power lines on Bell St. in Waycross, GA. Near Ware Co. middle school. Witnesses say firefighters are on scene working to get the pilot out. We are on our way to gather more details.

WARE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane crashed into power lines Thursday morning in Waycross and the pilot was left dangling above the ground.

News4Jax was told the crash happened on Bell Street, not far from Ware County Middle School, and knocked out power at the school and other surrounding buildings, including the Waycross Police Department.

A bystander said firefighters were working on removing the pilot from the plane. As of noon firefighters were able to remove him safely.

News4Jax reporter Marilyn Parker spoke to JFRD, who aren’t responding to the crash but shared some insight on the situation.

JFRD said the two major concerns right now are power and stability.

“You don’t want many responders under that plane in case it falls,” Captain Eric Prosswimmer with JFRD said. “Safety is the first priority regardless and you want to keep firefighters and the pilot safe.”

