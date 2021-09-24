I-TEAM: Who is Patrick McDowell, man accused in Nassau deputy’s shooting?

Duval County court records show Patrick McDowell, the man accused of shooting a deputy in Nassau County, has had prior run-ins with the law.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot twice -- once in the face and once in the back.

Court records show McDowell, 35, lived at a home on Hiddenwoods Estate Road back in 2019. The Jacksonville property n belongs to the parents of Bryant Samuelson, who spoke with I-TEAM.

“They moved into this house out here, and they stayed there for about five, six years,” Samuelson said.

Samuelson said he didn’t know McDowell well.

“He and I stayed completely apart. I didn’t get along with him. He wasn’t the type of person I would associate with,” Samuelson said.

He said he wasn’t surprised when he learned what McDowell was accused of doing.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell was arrested in Georgia in 2005 for burglary, stolen firearms and criminal property damage.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records show he was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine in 2019.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, in 2020, McDowell was arrested in Georgia for giving a false name to an officer, possession and use of drug-related objects.

Court records show McDowell was referred to veterans’ treatment court after the 2019 drug charge.

Records also show McDowell has lived in Atlantic Beach and Illinois.