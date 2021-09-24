Lawsuit challenging Episcopal School’s classroom mask mandate dismissed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motion to dismiss a legal battle over the Episcopal School of Jacksonville’s mask policy has been signed by Judge Robert Foster, court documents reveal.

The lawsuit, filed in August by parents of children enrolled at the school, alleged the school’s mask mandate infringed on their parental right to make health care decisions for their children, the suit states. The parents took issue with a policy that required unvaccinated students to wear masks, arguing it’s unfair and that some children aren’t old enough to be vaccinated.

The defendants sought to dismiss the complaint, saying Florida statutes, entitled the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” don’t apply to private schools.

Foster agreed with the attorneys representing Episcopal School. The motion to dismiss notes that the phrase “any other institution,” which is language used in Parents’ Bill of Rights, does not include private entities.

The court document shows it was signed Wednesday.