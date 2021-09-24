Proposed bill aims to eliminate trains stalling or stopping on JAX tracks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you have driven in different parts of Jacksonville, chances are you have been stuck waiting for a train to pass.

A new bill hopes to solve the problem of trains slowing down or even stopping on tracks.

Melissa Gregory lives in San Marco and never knows how long she will have to wait for a train to cross.

“15 minutes easily, if not more,” she said of her experience. “It just kind of depends. It can definitely be an inconvenience, especially if you’re in a hurry or on your way trying to get to a meeting or a doctor’s appointment.”

City councilman Matt Carlucci is co-sponsoring a bill to prevent trains from stalling or even stopping on the tracks around Jacksonville.

“There have been times when ambulances were trying to get to Baptist [Medical Center Jacksonville] and end up getting stuck where a train stalled,” Carlucci said. “Time is of the essence when someone is in an ambulance.”

The project includes building more tracks at the main CSX railyard for trains to move and stack there.

That would free up traffic in places Hendricks Avenue or San Marco Boulevard.

“As much as if I’ve heard the dogs barking, I’ve heard the cars honking out here,” said Tyler Hott, who is a daycare attendant at Josie’s Place Pet Spa on Hendricks Avenue.

A few blocks away, Justin Scott at V Pizza says the business sees the trains’ effects every day.

“People try to come in and stops the flow of people coming in,” Scott said when a train causes a delay. “When the train does go, by there’s a massive influx of people coming in and it’s a little hard to handle sometimes.”

Carlucci says the project will cost around $980,000. Most of that money will come from the Federal Railroad Administration and a grant to the Department of Transportation.

“I think it’s good news for Jacksonville and a good thing for our quality of life,” he said.

Carlucci says the proposed bill is set to be discussed at the next city council meeting September 28.

If approved, he hopes the project will be completed within a year, but there is no firm timeframe currently.