JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Main Street Bridge closed early Sunday afternoon, reportedly due to mechanical issues.

It wasn’t clear how long the bridge would be out of service, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office noted the closure could cause issues for those trying to get to Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Arizona Cardinals that begins at 1 p.m.

JSO said game day traffic from Interstate 95 and/or the South Bank area should use the Acosta Bridge until further notice.