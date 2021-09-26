Mayor Curry to make ‘major announcement’ about waste collection woes

City bringing in new company to handle trash, recycling in some parts of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Sunday said he will make a major announcement about the waste collection issues plaguing the city amid the pandemic.

“National labor shortages have impacted waste collection. We have received your complaints about missed collections. We hear you & understand your frustrations!” Curry tweeted.

Join me tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. on the local news of your choice when I will address this ongoing issue. pic.twitter.com/MpsBRjUI9v — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 26, 2021

A news conference is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday at City Hall and will be attended by multiple members of the city council.

For months, there have been delays in picking up yard waste in Duval County neighborhoods.

Curry’s office said last week it would try to work with the federal government in hopes of using $4 million from the American Rescue Plan to pay for resources that would help get the waste collected. What that might entail is currently unclear.

