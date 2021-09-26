Clear icon
Mayor Curry to make ‘major announcement’ about waste collection woes

Staff, News4Jax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Sunday said he will make a major announcement about the waste collection issues plaguing the city amid the pandemic.

“National labor shortages have impacted waste collection. We have received your complaints about missed collections. We hear you & understand your frustrations!” Curry tweeted.

A news conference is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday at City Hall and will be attended by multiple members of the city council.

For months, there have been delays in picking up yard waste in Duval County neighborhoods.

Curry’s office said last week it would try to work with the federal government in hopes of using $4 million from the American Rescue Plan to pay for resources that would help get the waste collected. What that might entail is currently unclear.

News4Jax plans to attend the announcement and will bring you the latest on-air and online.

