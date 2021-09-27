Agency run by councilman Gaffney could get more COVID-19 releif money after council vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A not-for-profit group headed by a Jacksonville City Council member could be in line to receive $500,000 dollars in Covid Relief money. The possibility was first reported by the Florida Times-Union.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney is president of the Community Rehabilitation Center, a nonprofit that offers mental health services and other community outreach programs.

In a report published over the weekend, the Times-Union reported that city council will vote on the matter Tuesday night. Some of that money could be used to pay staff, but Gaffney told the Times-Union not a penny will end up in his pocket.

Ad

Gaffney told the Times-Union another staff member handled the application and he didn’t know about it until it came up for a vote last Tuesday in the council’s Finance Committee.

News4Jax reached out to Gaffney on Monday but so far we have not heard back. Since the report, Councilman Matt Carlucci said he would suggest the council take up the measure at a different time.

Staff from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s office and City Council President Sam Newby said Monday they see no problem with allotting the money to the group which has received assistance in the past.

Community Rehabilitation Center has already received nearly $1 million in government-backed financial support for COVID-19 disruptions, according to the Times-Union.

The city council on Tuesday will consider legislation for using $141.8 million in American Rescue Plan money for a wide range of items.