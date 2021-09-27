‘Bring her home:’ Family of missing 19-year-old last seen in Orlando pleads for help

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen Friday evening, WKMG reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida.

Neighbors said Marcano, described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds, worked and lived at Arden Villas.

PLEASE SHARE: We have updated the #missingperson bulletin for 19-yr-old Miya Marcano, last seen on 9/24 at the Arden Villas apartments (3303 Arden Villas Boulevard, Orlando).



We urge anyone with info to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If you see Miya, call 911. pic.twitter.com/FcE4HQ48rk — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 26, 2021

“She left work and went to her apartment, which is in the same complex, and just has never been heard from again,” neighbor Anastasia Holland said. “She seemed shy, friendly and sweet, but more on the quiet side. When we realized who this was, it was concerning anyway because I had a daughter that same age, but (Marcano) was someone I know and talked to so many times, it’s heart-wrenching.”

On Sunday, the family of Marcano, who attends Valencia College, begged for anyone to help bring her home.

“All we ask you is help us bring Miya home,” said Joysue Thompson, Marcano’s grandmother. “Bring her home safe. Drop her off. Let us know where she is. We will pick her up. Just bring her home.”

Family members said they were asked by detectives to not say anything else as the investigation continues.

A sheriff’s helicopter circled a wooded area behind the apartment complex on Sunday, but details about the search have not been released.

While no details have been made available, the sheriff’s office said they are actively investigating.

“Our investigators are working diligently on this case and doing all they can to locate Miya,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357 or 911.