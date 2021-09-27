Jacksonville recycling pick-ups on hold starting next week, 14 self service stations opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County residents who want to recycle will have to take matters into their own hands starting next week.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday said staffing shortages are forcing the city to put recycling services on hold temporarily so collectors can focus on the trash that has been piling up in neighborhoods across the city.

“We’re prioritizing garbage and yard waste because they pose a high risk to the sanitation, health and safety of our neighborhoods,” Curry said.

Curbside recycling collections will stop on Oct. 4.

Also starting next Monday, 14 recycling drop-off sites will open throughout the city where residents can bring their items for collection. The sites will be open Monday through Sunday from sunrise to sunset. There is no cost.

Recycling drop-off sites opening Oct. 4. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Curry said the move comes after his administration has received hundreds of phone calls and emails about delays in waste collection.

“Our citizens are understandably upset. They’re upset because this is a basic service that is paid for by their taxes, and it’s not outrageous to expect a service that you pay for. I understand that frustration,” Curry said. “This is an issue fueled by labor shortages, and it’s something that is happening across the country, not just here in Jacksonville.”

Ad

It was not immediately clear when recycling will resume, but Curry said it will be back “as soon as possible.”

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Curry said he will also introduce legislation for the creation of a yard waste transfer station that will assist in reducing runtimes and increase the pace of collection of yard waste in the city.

The legislation will also include a fee reduction for residents that prefer to drop off the yard waste at the Trail Ridge Landfill.

Costs would be $1 total for up to 500 pounds of yard waste and the site would accept yard waste from citizens Monday through Saturday, Curry said.

Recycling drop-off sites include:

Blue Cypress Regional Park, 4112 University Blvd. N. – 32277

William F. Sheffield Regional Park, 3659 New Berlin Rd. – 32226

Girvin Road Landfill, 515 Girvin Rd. – 32225

Southside Estates Elementary Park, 9775 Ivey Rd. – 32246

Ad

Earl Johnson Memorial Park, 5308 St. Augustine Rd. – 32207

Palmetto Leaves Regional Park, 5760 Greenland Rd. – 32257

A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. – 32206

Dinsmore Playground Park, 10632 Old Kings Rd. – 32219

Hammond Park, 2142 Melson Ave. – 32254

Mary Lena Gibbs Community Center, 6974 Wilson Blvd. – 32210

Fort Family Regional Park, 8000 Baymeadows Rd. E. – 32256

Normandy Park, 1728 Lindsey Rd. – 32221

Castaway Island Preserve, 2885 San Pablo Rd. S. – 32225

Riverside Park, 753 Park St. – 32204

For additional information, call (904) 630-2489 (CITY).