Courtney Brown honored as All-Star Athlete

Courtney Brown is a sophomore on the soccer and flag football teams at Stanton College Preparatory School. Last season she was one of the leading scorers on Stanton’s soccer team and the leading scorer on the flag football team. Courtney was presented with the 2021 Gateway Conference award for her achievements in flag football. She also enjoys playing on Florida Elite Soccer Academy girls ECNL 16U team. Courtney volunteered with other teenage girls to collect Christmas boxes to donate to The City Rescue Mission. She also participates in the State of the Young People Forum to develop programming to focus on issues that affect youth. Courtney currently has a 4.6 GPA.

