Duval County Public Schools ends practice of shifting elementary classrooms online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in Duval County Public Schools combined with new quarantine direction from the Florida Department of Health has led the district to modify practices for elementary classroom closures, according to a news release from the school.

The previous policy shifted elementary classes to online instruction when two or more COVID-19 cases were reported within 7 days.

Under the new procedure, when a student tests positive, only students who were in close contact and are exhibiting symptoms will be required to quarantine.

Students who are close contacts but not exhibiting symptoms may still attend school at their parent or guardian’s discretion.

The protocol for face masks remains unchanged. Masks are required for students unless they have a properly completed medical opt-out form in place.

The Department of Health will continue to perform contact tracing and case investigations for all reported COVID-19 cases impacting schools.