Police seek Range Rover following shooting on Lenox Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was hospitalized with critical injuries after shots were fired from an SUV into a Dodge Challenger on Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, two people who were inside the Challenger ran into a Raceway gas station before rushing back to the car and driving to UF Health hospital.

Rudlaff said there was a third person in the car, and that person suffered a critical gunshot wound to the head. The two others were detained for questioning.

“We know multiple rounds were fired. Some of the rounds actually struck the side of a business,” Rudlaff said.

He said there were no other injuries reported. The SUV he said police were working to track down was described as a small SUV dark in color that resembles a Range Rover Evoque.