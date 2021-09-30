18-year-old found shot to death in parking lot of Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man whose body, police said, was found in the parking lot of an Arlington apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Halyard, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene on Arlington Expressway shortly before 8 p.m. He said the man, who was not identified, was shot multiple times.

He said police were canvassing the area for witnesses and looking for any surveillance cameras that might have captured something.

“We have not identified the suspect at this time, and we’re soliciting the community’s help in any information that would help lead us to an arrest,” he said.

Halyard said the shooting “appears to be a targeted incident.”

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.