5 candidates vying for the city council seat vacated after Tommy Hazouri’s death

Seat formerly occupied by Tommy Hazouri sits empty following his death on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special election for the Jacksonville City Council seat vacated by Tommy Hazouri, who died earlier this month, is set for December and at least five people are attempting to run for the open spot.

So far, two candidates have qualified in the special election for City Council At-Large Group 3 ahead of the Friday deadline: James Jacobs and Tracye Polson, both Democrats.

Three Republicans have also filed to run but haven’t qualified yet: John Barnes, Nick Howland and Howland “Howdy” Russell.

Republican Matthew Schellenberg also filed to run but withdrew because he is ineligible, he told Florida Politics.

Ad

Polson, a clinical social worker who had an unsuccessful run for the state Legislature, has the backing of other high-profile Democrats in Duval County.

Jacobs ran for election to the Duval County School Board to represent District 3 but lost in the primary in 2020.

Howland, is the executive director of The Fire Watch, a group that helps veterans in crisis. He has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and state Rep. Wyman Duggan, Florida Politics reported.

Barnes is a member of the Duval Soil and Water Conservation District and Russell is new to politics and has a three-decade career growing restaurant chains and franchise businesses, according to the Jax Daily Record.

Ad

The election will be held on Dec. 7.