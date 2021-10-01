18-year-old charged with negligent manslaughter in shooting at St. Augustine hotel, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested on a charge of negligent manslaughter with a firearm in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night at the Voco St. Augustine hotel, the St. Augustine Police Department said.

According to the Police Department, about 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the hotel on Anastasia Boulevard and spoke with a witness, who said she was in a hotel room with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Nieem Nelson-Bailey, and two of his friends. She told police that one of the friends “started playing with a gun and pointed it at her boyfriend when then the gun went off, shooting her boyfriend,” the Police Department said.

Police said that the two friends ran out of the hotel room, and the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Alexander Reece Johnson, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and was arrested on a charge of negligent manslaughter with a firearm.

As of Friday afternoon, he was being held in the St. Johns County jail, according to jail records.

According to police, the other friend, who officers identified as a person of interest, turned himself in to the Police Department about 10 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation continues.