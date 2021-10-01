City’s first LEGO convention arrives in Jacksonville this weekend

Get ready for the ultimate LEGO fan experience. This weekend, you can check out amazing displays, live builds, and more during the LEGO convention at the Jacksonville fairgrounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Calling all LEGO builders!

There’s a fan expo this weekend in Jacksonville with massive models, building zones and special guests.

We had some fun with LEGO bricks on The Morning Show on Friday:

LEGO fans can enjoy live builds and select galleries of amazing, life-sized LEGO models.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will be at the Expo Center at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday the event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LEGO fans can enjoy live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing and life-sized LEGO models.

Tickets ($15) are available for either day at www.brickuniverse.com/jacksonville.

LEGO fans can enjoy live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing and life-sized LEGO models. (Photos provided by BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention)

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will be coming from San Diego to showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays, including an 8-foot high LEGO model of New York City’s Woolworth Building. He will be in attendance all weekend and will be able to talk to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they, too, can be LEGO master builders.

Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will also be bringing over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world. See the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, the full Westminster Palace in London, and more famous landmarks all built from LEGO bricks!

Both artists have had exhibitions around the world: London, Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen, and New York.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks to built with

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks

The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with

For more information, visit https://www.brickuniverse.com/jacksonville.