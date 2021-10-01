What was that sound? Probably a sonic boom during SpaceX splashdown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of News4Jax viewers called the newsroom and emailed about a loud boom they heard on Thursday night. Dishes and windows rattling, brief boom, “sudden and powerful” was how one News4jax viewer described it.

Some said it shook their house. What was it?

It’s highly likely what you heard was a sonic boom from SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft heading for a splashdown.

The video above was taken by a News4Jax viewer.

The spacecraft had just completed SpaceX’s 23rd cargo resupply mission to the space station. This is an unmanned craft that came through the atmosphere right over Jacksonville and splashdown just off the east coast.

Here’s more from SpaceX: