First Coast Honor Flight takes off for inaugural flight Saturday

First Coast Honor Flight is a part of the Honor Flight Network.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The First Coast Honor Flight sent its first plane of veterans to Washington, DC Saturday morning.

25 veterans, 25 guardians, and six Honor Flight staff members are on board. There is one World War II veteran, seven Korean War veterans, and 17 Vietnam War veterans on Saturday’s trip.

The Honor Flight sends veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C., for a free day trip. On the trip, the veterans visit their own memorials, meet other veterans, and reflect on their service to the United States.

Saturday’s flight is the first from the First Coast branch. The flight departed from JAX’s main terminal. The group will return to the airport Saturday night after the trip.

The nationwide Honor Flight Network hosts these trips to show appreciation for the heroes in these wars.

First Coast Honor Flight will host more opportunities for these trips throughout the year.

The organization is looking for more Guardians for future trips. Guardians help the veterans throughout the day trip. You can apply on First Coat Honor Flight’s site.

Ad

If you know a veteran who would be interested in this trip, the application is available on the website as well. Top priority is given to terminally ill veterans from any war, World War II Veterans, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, and then those from later conflicts.