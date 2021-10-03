Pedestrian critically injured in St. Johns County collision

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in St. Johns County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the St. Augustine resident was crossing U.S. 1 near Bartola Genovar Road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man.

FHP said the pedestrian was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

It’s unclear if there will be any changes involved in the incident.