Local News

Recycling dumpsters at city drop-off site overflowing before opening

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Recycling drop-off site at William Sheffield Regional Park. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recycling drop-off sites are set to open Monday for Jacksonville residents. But it looks like some people got a head start over the weekend.

At one of the 14 recycling drop-off locations at William Sheffield Regional Park on New Berlin Road, the city recycling dumpsters were already overflowing as of Sunday morning.

At two other sites visited by News4Jax, the dumpsters were also full.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said staffing shortages are forcing the city to put recycling services on hold temporarily so collectors can focus on the trash that has been piling up in neighborhoods across the city.

Residents who want to continue to recycle during the indefinite pause must now take their trash to one of the sites around the city.

For additional information, check out some FAQs or call (904) 630-2489 (CITY).

Weekend morning reporter and multi-media journalist.

