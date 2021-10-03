Recycling dumpsters at city drop-off site overflowing before opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recycling drop-off sites are set to open Monday for Jacksonville residents. But it looks like some people got a head start over the weekend.

At one of the 14 recycling drop-off locations at William Sheffield Regional Park on New Berlin Road, the city recycling dumpsters were already overflowing as of Sunday morning.

At two other sites visited by News4Jax, the dumpsters were also full.

According to @CityofJax, the plan for the 14 sites to open tomorrow was because that would the earliest city workers would start picking up whatever would be dropped off. — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) October 3, 2021

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said staffing shortages are forcing the city to put recycling services on hold temporarily so collectors can focus on the trash that has been piling up in neighborhoods across the city.

Residents who want to continue to recycle during the indefinite pause must now take their trash to one of the sites around the city.

For additional information, check out some FAQs or call (904) 630-2489 (CITY).