Callahan sports complex where deputy murder suspect found hiding reopens

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Games and practices will resume Monday at the Callahan sports complex where a man accused of killing a Nassau County deputy was found hiding last week.

The Callahan Soccer Club said the concession stand at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex that was trashed by murder suspect Patrick McDowell will remain closed for the next few days for further clean-up and to replenish items.

Callahan Sports Club Board members told News4Jax they found signs of forced entry and food scattered on the floor after McDowell was captured following a five-day search.

McDowell allegedly stole soccer jerseys and took “a large amount” of money from the register, according to the board, and he definitely didn’t leave hungry.

“You can tell that he was in there for quite a while. All of our food he had gone through -- drinks. Apparently, he likes chocolate milk and coffee because all of that was gone,” Callahan Soccer Club Board member Ryan Kerley said. “He was cooking stuff up in there, pork, hot dogs and you can tell he’s definitely been in there for a while.”

Kerley said the club canceled its coaches vs. coaches game last weekend because of the ongoing manhunt for McDowell.

The Callahan Soccer Club said Monday it recently closed an online fundraiser after collecting more than $1,700 in donations to help replenish its concession stand. Now it’s putting some of the extra money towards a good cause.

“Based on this amazing community we will be able to give back as well! Some of our extra funds will go to the K9 foundation that is currently helping Chaos recover,” the club wrote in a Facebook post.

Chaos, a K-9 with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was recovering after authorities said the dog was shot by McDowell, the 35-year-old former Marine accused of shooting Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers during a traffic stop. Moyers, 29, died last week at UF Health Jacksonville.

“Again we want to thank each and everyone one of you for all the love and support we’ve received over the last few weeks! We love our small town!” the Callahan Soccer Club wrote.