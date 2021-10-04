Residents upset about lack of recycling in Jacksonville

Recycling bins on Jacksonville's Northside, full just hours before the city suspends curbside recycling pick up. Residents say they are even more frustrated than before.

Recycling bins and others are full across the city on Sunday night, just hours before the curbside recycling services end.

A recycling suspension starts tomorrow and the city says it’s temporary. They say it will let crews pick up garbage and yard waste, which has also been a problem across the city.

William Sheffield Park is one of 14 sites available to drop off recycling and people took advantage.

“It’s kind of trashy,” said one resident.

News4Jax visited five of the locations on Sunday and all five are packed. Normandy Park, Heritage Park, Blue Cypress Park and the Gibbs Center.

A woman dropped of her moving boxes Sunday afternoon. She said her pickup at home has been fine, but her neighbors have had problems.

“I think that’s crazy. Just been crazy,” said another resident.

For months, recycling, trash and yard waste pick up has been delayed.

The city says their suspension of curbside recycling Monday is due to unprecedented national labor shortages.

There’s a petition online demanding a reduction on tax bill.

It says, “while they (city) have not picked up recycling in the last two months, we citizens are still having to pay for this service….”

The petition goes on to say, “The current labor shortage is being blamed for not having enough drivers to staff the recycling trucks, however, every business is shorthanded in this economy and this should be no excuse.”

You have to do something. You can’t just let us all not have somewhere to take stuff. You can’t just completely deprive us of it,” said a resident.

In the last six months the city received over 15,000 recycling pickup complaints. Residents want to know when these bins will be unloaded, and when the service will return.

There is no cost for the recycling drop off service and the hours are Monday to Saturday from sunrise to sun set.