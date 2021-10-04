Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down for many users

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users faced problems on Monday.

Users were having a hard time logging in, loading pages, posting, adding friends, liking and refreshing.

Thousands of people are experiencing issues, according to Down Detector. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. 83,129 reports were made.

Down Detector was swamped with comments from people all over the U.S. complaining about Facebook and Instagram.

It is unknown when they will be up and running again.

