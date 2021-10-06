1 killed in double shooting at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a double shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex on Brookwood Forest Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said paramedics responding about 10 p.m. to the scene off Monument Road east of I-295 found a man between 18-20 years old dead at the scene and another man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The survivor was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

JSO said a suspect has not been identified and detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses or any potential video surveillance of the encounter.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.