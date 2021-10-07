Board of Education votes to fine Duval, 8 other Florida school over mask mandates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County, Alachua County and a handful of other Florida school districts will have state funds withheld for requiring students to wear masks in violation of a Department of Health rule prohibiting such mandates. The Board of Education voted Thursday to move ahead with the sanctions.

The board was also voting Thursday to fine Brevard, Broward, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach counties for violating the DOH’s rule.

Four other districts have had backed down on their mask mandates. Lee and Volusia backed down before the first fines were levied. Hillsborough and Sarasota counties rescinded their mask requirements earlier this week.

News4Jax is working to confirm the amount of the fines on Duval and other school districts.

The state originally planned to fine the counties the equivalent of the salaries of their school board members’ salaries. After the Biden Administration reimbursed Alachua and Broward counties for the amount of funds the state withheld during the first round of sanctions, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced he was going to ask the board to withhold “state funds in an amount equal to any federal grant funds awarded to districts that defy the state’s ban on school mask requirements.

Ad

Alachua School Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon argued earlier this week that the state’s energy could be better spent.

“We have significant needs in our school system that have been in the present situation with COVID as well as decades prior to. I would appreciate a focus on educating our children and less on punishing school districts,” Simon said.