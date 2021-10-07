Callers reporting man walking road ‘covered in blood’ lead police to body

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and another is being interviewed by police after a bizarre night in Jacksonville’s Regency neighborhood.

Sgt. Stephens with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told reporters police were first called to Lone Star Road minutes before midnight Thursday after multiple 911 callers reported seeing a man covered in blood walking along the road and then entering the woods.

Police set a perimeter that included the wooded area and a nearby apartment complex. He was found shortly after. Sgt. Stephens estimated that man to be in his late teens or early 20s.

At the time reporters were briefed, Stephens said the man was speaking with police and did not have any injuries.

After speaking further with witnesses, police also discovered an “unsecured residence” near the intersection of Lone Star Road near Lee Road. A man in his 40s was found dead inside. Evidence suggests the death involves foul play, according to Stephens.

Ad

Stephens said it was too early in the investigation to release a motive or manner of death, but initial information shows both men lived together at the home on Lone Star Road. Their relationship was not immediately known.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call JSO at (904)-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).