Trailblazing publisher Florida Star, Georgia Star dies at 81

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clara Jackson McLaughlin, publisher of The Florida Star and The Georgia Star newspapers in Jacksonville, died this week.

McLaughlin had battled cancer and other illnesses for some time, but family and friends said she fiercely fought to the end.

She was 81.

Born in Brunswick, McLaughlin’s interest in publishing began while attending all-Black Lincoln High School in Gainesville, according to her obituary. She created the first student newsletter in that city.

Following service in the Navy, McLaughlin attending Howard University, where she was instrumental in establishing a journalism major at the institution. She also served as the editor-in-chief of the school’s yearbook in 1972.

After graduation, she lived many years in Texas. After expressing her disdain for how television depicted females of color, McLaughlin purchased KLMG-TV in Tyler, Texas -- becoming the first Black woman to own and be the largest shareholder of a network-affiliated station.

Ad

She returned to Florida and purchased The Florida Star and Georgia Star in 2002 from founder Eric Simpson’s family and propelled the 50-year-old publications into national prominence. Both newspapers are members of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the trade association representing the Black press of America.

A Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award recipient, McLaughlin dined with several U.S. presidents, including George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, according to her obituary in the Philadelphia Tribute.

She also authored the book “Black Parents’ Handbook: A Guide to Healthy Pregnancy, Birth and Child Care.”

“She was a total icon,” Arthia Nixon, a publicist, author, and writer for McLaughlin’s two publications told the Black Press. “She gave me my first job, and when my daughter was 6, she gave her space to write a column. She also was like a mom to me in so many ways, and this hits hard. She put up a really good fight.”

Ad

McLaughlin is survived by two children, a grandson and many other family members and friends. The Florida Star and The Georgia Star are currently managed by her family members.