Mask mandate ends for Nassau County schools next week after ‘significant decline’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The mask requirement for students and teachers in Nassau County will end Friday after what officials said has been a “significant decline” in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen a significant decline in the number of COVID cases and quarantines in the Nassau County School District. The county, overall, has experienced a decrease in the percentage of positive COVID cases as well,” the district wrote.

The requirement had been put in place for 30 days in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and limit quarantines. The school board voted unanimously in favor of the decision during a special meeting on Aug. 17 after multiple outbreaks.

As of Friday, there were just six cases involving students and no reported cases in staff. There were also 21 students in quarantine and no staff. Just before the mandate started, there were 52 students and four staff members who reported positive cases and 366 students and one staff member who were quarantined.

“We encourage everyone to continue to take the recommended steps to ensure you and your co-workers are safe and healthy,” the district wrote. “We will continue to monitor the COVID data for our County as well as our school district. Thank you for your support and cooperation as we work together for the success and safety of our students and staff.”