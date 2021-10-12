100+ Florida entities under review for ‘vaccination passport’ violations

Who is going to enforce the vaccine passports in Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100 Florida entities, including businesses, municipalities, and event venues, are under review with the Department of Health after being reported for asking patrons to prove they were vaccinated before providing access to their location or services.

Violators could be fined $5,000 for every person who was asked to show proof of vaccination after Governor DeSantis banned “vaccine passports” last year.

The Florida Department of Health sent News 6 in Orlando the following statement:

“Under the rule, the Florida Department of Health now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status. If you believe you are aware of a violation, you may submit a complaint and the Department will review, assess and investigate as warranted. Applicable entities that are found to be in violation will be fined.”

The Florida Department of Health has a list of 100 entities under review, including AdventHealth. AdventHealth said they didn’t even know they were under investigation.

The state’s Department of Health didn’t immediately tell us why AdventHealth was under review, but the vaccine documentation law states “it does not apply to health care providers.”

The list of violators includes businesses and organizations in our area include

Seafarers International Union (Based in Jax)

FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad

Alachua County Board of County Commissioners

Alachua County Library District

Alachua County Public Library

Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville

Daily’s Place

Major corporations are also under an investigation including

Starbucks

Disney Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean

The Florida Department of Health said just because organizations are listed doesn’t mean they are in violation.

The agency didn’t say when fines will be collected or if an organization will receive notice.