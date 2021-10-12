6-year-old died after apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, DCF says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl died last week after “she sustained what appeared to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while she was playing with the mother’s weapon,” according to Florida Department of Children and Families data for child fatalities in Duval County.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. J.D. Stronko said police were called to a home on Linda Drive off Lem Turner Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday after a person was shot. They found the girl, identified by family as Nay’loni Fairley, with a gunshot wound. She was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Ad

Stronko said the child’s mother and two other children were home at the time of the shooting. The other children’s ages were not released.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as an undetermined death.

Loved ones described Fairley as being full of life and having a passion for dance. She was one of 53 dancers at Shanequa’s Dazzling Dolls Dance Company in Springfield. Family and friends attended a vigil Monday evening to honor her.