Police: 2 men shot multiple times in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in a Springfield neighborhood that sent two men, ages 24 and 27, to the hospital. One had life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened before 4 p.m. Monday near Liberty Street and 16th Street. Sgt Halyard said the men had multiple gunshot wounds.

Halyard did not say if the crime happened inside of a residence or on the street and further details on the motive or relationship of the victims were not provided.

There was no suspect in custody at the time reporters were briefed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please contact by police at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.