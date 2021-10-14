Councilman says citizens’ policy review board might be better for police investigations

Efforts to create a citizen review board (CRB) to investigate complaints against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, including police-involved shootings, may be taking a detour.

City Councilman Michael Boylan says creation of a citizens’ policy review board may be the better way to go to advance goals of community policing.

The group Safer Together has held a series of workshops with JSO, and after those workshops, recommended creation of a CRB. The current review process starts with the State Attorney’s Office, and then an internal review by JSO.

It’s uncertain where a CRB would weigh in on a police-involved shooting, but Boylan says experts have made it clear that any findings by a CRB would have no force of law, and that only state and federal agencies can investigate criminal complaints against police officers.

Boylan’s recommendation also pointed to criticism of JSO’s response to community concerns. In a memo, Boylan says he fears the workshops with Safer Together were “just another exercise in tamping down any effort to bring meaningful change to the police force.”

Boylan says Sheriff Mike Williams did not engage in any of the discussions and that Undersheriff Pat Ivey professed no familiarity with the issues raised.