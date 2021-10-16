Glynn County announces road closures due to trial in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Glynn County has announced road closures due to the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael along with William Bryan. The trio are accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging.

Starting Monday, Oct. 18, and continuing through the trial’s conclusion, Reynolds Street from G Street to I Street will be closed.

“We want to minimize disruptions to traffic in Glynn County throughout this event, and road closures are the best way to do that while accommodating those choosing to participate in peaceful assembly,” said Mayor Cornell Harvey.

A public information line has also been set up for those without internet access. The public information line is available 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week at 912-324-9911.

“We realize that we have many citizens who may not have access to internet services, so establishing the public information line is another way for citizens to receive this information,” said Glynn County Chairman Wayne Neal.