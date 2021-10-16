Woman killed in single-car crash in Putnam County with child in car

A 35-year-old woman died Friday when the car she was driving left the roadway and hit a tree in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An 8-year-old girl in the car suffered minor injuries in the crash, troopers said.

According to the crash report, neither the woman nor the child was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the woman was driving east on Denver Road west of Old U.S. Highway 17 just before 4:30 p.m. Friday when for unknown reasons the sedan veered to the left onto the north grass shoulder and hit a tree.

FHP does not release the names of people involved in crashes.