Community gathers at courthouse ahead of trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killers

Brie Isom, Reporter

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Dozens gathered Sunday at the Glynn County Courthouse where on Monday the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 will start.

Those in attendance were praying the jury chooses justice for Arbery.

There were dozens of people from different ages, races and ethnicities singing and praying in front of the courthouse.

More than 1,000 potential jurors will show up at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday morning. Twelve people will end up being selected as jurors for the trial against the three men accused of killing Arbery in 2020.

Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael are both charged. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, is also accused of murder. William Bryan, the man who recorded the killing, has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

