Community gathers at courthouse ahead of trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killers

Community gathers at Glynn County Courthouse ahead of trial for men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Dozens gathered Sunday at the Glynn County Courthouse where on Monday the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 will start.

Those in attendance were praying the jury chooses justice for Arbery.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: people are gathered in front of the Glynn County Courthouse to sing praise and pray for justice as the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery starts tomorrow. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/WZGkpDkvii — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) October 17, 2021

There were dozens of people from different ages, races and ethnicities singing and praying in front of the courthouse.

More than 1,000 potential jurors will show up at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday morning. Twelve people will end up being selected as jurors for the trial against the three men accused of killing Arbery in 2020.

Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael are both charged. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, is also accused of murder. William Bryan, the man who recorded the killing, has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.