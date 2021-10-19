Police: Man charged with murder in stabbing had false ID

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who had been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly stabbing provided an identification at the time of his arrest that was later determined to be false, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

JSO said it found out from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the suspect’s actual name is Yery Medina-Ulloa, 23, who is from Honduras. News4Jax noticed the name of the suspect changed from Reynel A. Hernandez on JSO’s online transparency page, which tracks violent crime arrests in the city, prompting News4Jax’s question to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Medina-Ulloa told police he stabbed his “uncle” after he was struck by him. JSO said it found that the home had interior surveillance video, which showed the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a knife from a wooded area on Homard Place, where Medina-Ulloa was found walking, covered in blood.

He’s being held in without bond, and ICE has a hold on him. Jail records show Medina had been in Jacksonville for two months.