Ronald McDonald House kicks off annual Drive-Thru Challenge

The second annual McDonald’s Drive-Thru Challenge has kicked off! Now through Dec. 12, McDonald’s restaurants across North Florida and South Georgia are raising money through the drive-thru benefiting local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and families in need.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the local RMHC Chapter’s fundraising opportunities have been impacted; in an effort to help close the gap, local McDonald’s restaurants are increasing awareness of the Round-Up for RMHC program though drive-thru orders. Each time someone orders through the drive-thru, they can round up the purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 for RMHC. These donations provide vital resources and support to children and their families receiving care at nearby hospitals.

For the second year in a row, local McDonald’s restaurants are engaging in a friendly competition to see which restaurant can raise the most monetary donations for RMHC and are encouraging more visitors in the drive-thru during peak hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Drive-Thru Challenge’s inaugural year, thousands of McDonald’s restaurants surpassed their goal and raised a total of $1.23 million across the southeast U.S. to support their local RMHC houses. This year, McDonald’s restaurants want to double those funds and raise $2 million for RMHC.

If you’d like to donate but don’t wait to wait in line, you can make an RMHC donation by placing an order on the McDonald’s app.

To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities, you can visit their website at rmhc.org.