What could One Riverside development in Brooklyn look like?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is getting a look at what a new development project might look like at and around the old Florida Times-Union building in Riverside.

The project design presented this week to the Downtown Development Review Board calls for a grocery store, riverfront restaurant, retail stores and 271 apartments in its first phase.

There has been no official word on who will own the grocery store, but News4Jax’s news partner the Jacksonville Dailey Record says a co-developer of the proposed One Riverside project raised the possibility during a Monday meeting that Publix might lease space.

The Atlanta-based developer could receive over $31 million in tax incentives from the city. Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer says legislation could be introduced next week to the Jacksonville City Council.

Ad

The city will have a role in this as well. It will concentrate on the section of the property that covers McCoy’s creek, which is part of another redevelopment project.

“We are actually quite excited about the residential and retail development,” Boyer said. “Perhaps for the city, the most important thing is the completion of the McCoy’s Creek project and the connection of the Emerald Trail.”

The Florida Times-Union building has stood for more than 55 years. It will be demolished to make way for the project.

If approved, groundbreaking could take place early 2022 with demolition of one building in April.

The DIA is also looking at another development on the Southbank. The Corner Lot Development Group is looking to work with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to build apartments on the site across from WJXT’s studios on Broadcast Place.

The plans are in a preliminary stage.