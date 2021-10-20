‘No peace’: Emotional day for families of Parkland shooting victims as gunman pleads guilty

Fred Guttenberg, the father of slain student Jaime Guttenberg, wipes his eyes as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

PARKLAND, Fla. – More than three years after the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, the 23-year-old gunman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder and all 17 counts of attempted murder.

The attack devastated the families of the 17 victims who were killed and traumatized those who were injured, while subsequently fueling national discussions about school security, mental health and gun control.

After the pleas were entered, some of the families of his victims reacted on social media, many of them expressing contempt, heartbreak and a desire for the harshest punishment.

During the hearing, the shooter was allowed to make a statement to the families, which he used to offer an apology.

“I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day,” the confessed killer said. “If I were to get a second chance I would do everything in my power to try to help others, and I am doing this for you, and I do not care if you do not believe me.”

The apology rang hollow to the families of the victims, including Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter, Gina, was killed in the attack.

“As a society, we should want to see people that commit these heinous acts of mass shootings prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Montalto told CNN in an interview after the hearing. “We need to find a way to discourage people from wanting to copy these horrific acts. We need to deprive these mass murderers of the notoriety that they seek and we also need to always remember the victims for the wonderful and vibrant people that they were.”

Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son, Alex, died in the attack, released a statement on social media, calling for the death penalty.

“I find no peace in today[’s] guilty plea,” Schachter said. “Alex’s murderer is a sadistic killer that deserves to die. He should be afforded the same mercy he gave the MSD17. Justice will NOT be served until he no longer breathes the air on this earth.”

David Hogg, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the attack, has been one of the most vocal advocates for gun reform in the aftermath.

“One day we will end gun violence in this country and stories of school shootings/every day gun violence will be left in our history books- not our headlines,” Hogg said in a tweet Wednesday.

Debra Hixon, the widow of the school’s athletic director, Christopher Hixon, told reporters after the plea hearing that the gunman’s apology fell flat with the families of his victims.

“Hearing all of those people and how they died, ‘12 shots, eight shots, three shots...,’” Hixon said. “That’s not someone who was at all remorseful for what he was doing. He was adding up points.”

