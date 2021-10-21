March at UNF brings awareness to victims of domestic violence

On Thursday night at UNF, students came together to “Take Back The Night”. The annual event marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday night at UNF, students came together to “Take Back The Night”.

The annual event marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Everyone who participated was encouraged to wear purple or a “Take Back the Night” t-shirt to show support.

They held a special ceremony and a cross-campus march.

“We are here supporting both women and men who were survivors of domestic violence,” participant Madison Parent said. “One in three women, one in four men, it happens to people you wouldn’t even know.”

The victim advocacy program at the school serves as a resource and support service for anyone in the UNF community who has been a victim of any type of violence.

They have a 24-hour hotline at (904) 620-1010.

You can receive emotional support or even assistance navigating the criminal justice system.