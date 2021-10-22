Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Driver with life-threatening gunshot wound crashes into utility pole

Corley Peel, Reporter

Tags: Crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that may turn deadly after a man who crashed a vehicle into a utility pole was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Sgt Rudlaff told reporters police first arrived for a reported crash on Cleveland Road at Bunche Drive South just before 9 p.m. Thursday. When trying to extract the driver, responders noticed that man had been shot and was gravely injured.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was last said to be in critical condition. Police do not have information as to a possible suspect or circumstances of what happened.

If anyone has information that can lead detectives to a suspect, you are urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

