Former Nassau high teacher, coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minor

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A former Nassau County high school teacher was arrested Friday and charged with sending sexually explicit texts to a student, according to the arrest report obtained by News4Jax.

Shari Braddock, 50, was a teacher and tennis coach at West Nassau High School.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Braddock started sending inappropriate messages to a minor back in May.

At one point, deputies said, she texted the student saying: “I hope ur momma doesn’t see these messages. I’ll be in big trouble.”

News4Jax found that Braddock resigned from the district around the time the texts were discovered.