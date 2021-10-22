Parents, students furious over video of Nassau County kids using racial slurs, wearing white hood

A clip that has been widely shared on social media shows two young, white boys using racial slurs -- one of them is seen wearing a white cloth hood.

“Hold on, you see that?” one of the boys said in the video, pointing straight to the camera. “It’s a n****r.”

According to multiple parents who provided the video to News4Jax, the clip had been sent by one of the two students at Yulee High School, to a group of Black classmates.

The video itself is too inflammatory to post in its entirity but will parts of it can be seen in ouf story to air on Channel 4 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Parents say the group of students who were sent the video on Snapchat confronted its creator on campus and, because of that confrontation, the group of students was suspended.

“It’s disgusting,” one parent of a Yulee High School student told News4Jax. “The fact that this kid that made this vile, nasty, distasteful video is still walking around campus while you have kids who confronted him to defend themselves are sitting at home is two-thirds of the problem.”

The parent, who asked not to be identified, said the rest of the problem is the lack of a substantive response from school administrators, including Principal Yvon Joinville.

“Basically his fear is this going public, not that it’s been mishandled, not that they didn’t address the real issue at hand,” the parent said. “None of the above. It’s that he doesn’t want the public knowing about this.”

Melissa Ricks, whose child was one of those suspended, said the administration needs to employ a more proactive, anti-racism approach to the situation.

“This is an issue of outward racism in our school that’s not being brought awareness to,” Ricks said. “All we need is an administration that cares about the issues and is willing to publicly bring awareness to our students and our community, that they are actively looking for ways and resolutions to bring in the parents, bring in the students, and figure out a way to bring these kids together and stop allowing the separation.”

Some players on the Yulee High School football team plan to protest the suspension of the Black students and the school’s response to the video by refusing to play Friday night’s home game against Bradford County, according to multiple parents.

News4Jax reached out to the Nassau County School District for comment and additional information and is waiting to receive a response.