Florida truck drivers being offered $110K a year, $15K bonus amid shortage

Cargo container trucks wait in line to enter AMP Terminals at the Port of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in San Pedro, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an order that aims to ease bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that have spilled over into neighborhoods where cargo trucks are clogging residential streets. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Truck drivers wanted.

This comes after a supply chain shortage has impacted the country.

Driver Thomas Glass gassed up his truck Sunday and cleaned off his windshield before he headed out for another busy week on the road.

“I’m always busy,” Glass said. “I’m running between 3,500 miles a week,” Glass said.

Glass is not the only driver spending a lot of time on the road lately.

“This past week I probably did somewhere around 3,000 miles,” said driver Larry Williams.

The truck drivers’ busy schedules come as more drivers are needed to help with the supply chain shortage.

The American Trucking Association estimates the industry is facing a shortage of approximately 80,000 truck drivers.

“It’s a great field to be in, I’ve been doing it for about 30 years,” Williams said.

Some trucking companies are offering bonuses for drivers who apply. Distributor Sysco is offering salaries of up to $110,000 per year along with a $15,000 bonus.

Ad

Glass said the company he works for even has a referral program.

“The bonus has been between three to five thousand dollars just to refer somebody to drive,” said Glass.

The job requires mental focus and being on the road for long hours. Glass said it is rewarding.

“It’s a good career. It going to allow you to see some things that you’ve never seen before. You’re going to experience some things you’ve never experienced before,” Glass said.