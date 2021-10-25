18-year-old killed in Union County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on State Road 100 at County Road 237. It happened around 10:20 Monday morning.

FHP says an 18-year-old man from Lake Butler was stopped in a car on State Road 100 to turn left onto South East County Road 237. The accident report says a semitruck traveling westbound crashed into the car, killing the driver.

The 41-year-old driver of the semitruck is from Rio Grande City, Texas. FHP has not said if the semitruck driver was charged in the crash.